Broncos’ Russell Wilson Laments Firing of Coach Nathaniel Hackett

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson admitted he was “devastated” when he heard the news that coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday.

It’s no secret that the team struggled in Wilson’s and Hackett’s first seasons in Denver. While reflecting on the duo’s 15 games together, Wilson revealed that he wish he had “played better” for Hackett.

“He’s going to be an amazing coach,” Wilson said. “He's one of the brighter minds I've been around. ... The reality is, I wish I could have played better for him, too. I wish I could have played at the standard and the level that I've always played at, and know how to play at.”

Hackett was fired the day after the Broncos’ blowout 51–14 loss to the Rams on Sunday that led the team to a 4–11 record. The Broncos had already been eliminated from playoff contention.

“Obviously, devastated about Coach Hackett, because I think he’s an amazing man, amazing teacher, amazing father, watching him with his kids, and what he’s been able to do and how he’s taught the game for us,” Wilson said. “This season has been a season we never thought was going to happen the way it did.”

Despite Wilson’s struggles this year, interim coach Jerry Rosburg said Wilson will remain starter for the final two games of the season, against the Chiefs and the Chargers, respectively, per ESPN’s Field Yates.