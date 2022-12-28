Commanders Name Carson Wentz Starting QB for Week 17 vs. Browns

Carson Wentz, who last started for the Commanders in their 12–7 win over the Bears back in Week 6, has regained his spot more than two months later. On Wednesday morning, the team announced that he, and not Taylor Heinicke, will lead the way when Washington hosts the Browns on Sunday.

Wentz suffered a broken finger in that game against Chicago and went on injured reserve. In his place, Heinicke led the team to a 5-3-1 record. The team is 0-2-1 over the last three games, however, likely prompting the switch back to Wentz, who had one of his best outings of the year off the bench in a 37–20 loss to the 49ers on Saturday. He went 12-of-16 for 123 yards and a touchdown, posting a season-high 117.4 quarterback rating.

Wentz’s up-and-down career has continued in Washington after a trade brought him to the nation’s capital from Indianapolis. On the season, he has completed 62.9% of his throws for 1,612 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was 2–4 as starting quarterback before going out with an injury.

Washington currently occupies the No. 7 spot in the NFC at 7-7-1, in a strong NFC East that could land all four teams in the playoffs. The Commanders can clinch a playoff spot this weekend if they beat the Browns and the Lions, Seahawks and Packers lose their games.

The New Year’s Day game against Cleveland kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.