The Broncos and Russell Wilson have found themselves in headlines for all the wrong reasons this season. Denver traded for the nine-time Pro Bowler in hopes he’d elevate the team’s offense to become a Super Bowl contender. Instead, the team is 4–11, and he is in the midst of the worst season of his career, leaving plenty of people to speak their minds on the ugly situation.

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland piled on after Broncos leadership conducted a press conference on Tuesday in the wake of firing coach Nathaniel Hackett in his first year there. Denver general manager George Paton also addressed Wilson’s struggles and called him “fixable,” but McFarland said it’s bigger than just the quarterback.

“I truly hope Denver gets their organization figured out,” McFarland said on Twitter. “There are 70 other dudes on the team besides Russell Wilson, no 1 player is worth the culture of your entire team, we are All 1 and if one doesn’t wanna be like the rest of us then the locker room doesn’t want you.”

He continued, “I was in a locker room with Peyton he is an all time great There is a way to be a part of a team even though everyone knows u are the star quarterback Russell doing things wrong and why the organization allowed it? No idea. Hopefully they get this changed soon.”

Wilson has thrown for just 3,019 yards and 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions—unfamiliar territory for the Super Bowl champion. His career low in passing yards was last year at 3,113 yards when he played in 14 games.