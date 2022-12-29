Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the Bears’ next president and CEO, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Warren is one of several candidates with whom the franchise has spoken. Warren interviewed with the team in person and is considered a “strong candidate” in running for the position, according to Thamel.

The Bears plan to conclude their search and name a new president in a matter of weeks.

“We have not set a timeline for announcing Ted Phillip’s [sic] successor,” the team said in a statement. “Our search team has cast a wide net, spoke to many outstanding candidates and looks forward to introducing our next President and CEO at the process’s conclusion.”

In September, the Bears announced that president and CEO Ted Phillips planned to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season. Phillips has worked for the Bears organization for nearly four decades, beginning as the team’s controller in 1983, serving as the director of finance from 1987 to ’93 and vice president of operations from ’93 to ’99. He became the president and CEO in ’99.

If the Bears choose Warren, he would return to the NFL ranks as the fifth president in Chicago’s 102-year history. Warren, who became the Big Ten commissioner in ’19, previously served as a longtime executive for the Vikings. During his nearly 15 years with Minnesota, he climbed the ladder to chief operating officer.

He also worked with the Rams—when the team was located in St. Louis—and the Lions, giving him 21 years of total NFL experience. Warren officially started his role as the Big Ten commissioner in January ’20, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Beyond navigating the chaos of the 2020-21 academic year, Warren recently secured the league a record-setting $7 billion television deal as well as advocated for Pac-12 programs USC and UCLA to join the Big Ten. The conference also has two teams—Michigan and Ohio State—preparing to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal games on New Year’s Eve.

Following Thamel’s report, the Big Ten issued a statement in regard to Warren’s status.

“Over the course of three decades in professional and collegiate sports, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren regularly receives unique opportunities and requests for his expertise from leaders across a variety of industries ranging from professional sports ownership groups to private equity firms,” the statement read. “The Commissioner utilizes each occurrence to listen, learn and assist every stakeholder in the most appropriate and effective manner. The Commissioner remains focused on the Big Ten Conference, its 14 member institutions and over 10,000 student-athletes in both regular season and postseason play.”