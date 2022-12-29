Jerry Jeudy Claps Back at Media Amid Russell Wilson Reports

Russell Wilson has been at the center of the Broncos struggles in the 2022 season.

After Denver’s 51–14 loss to the Rams on Sunday, the Broncos sit at 4–11 and in need of a new head coach after Nathaniel Hackett was fired after the team’s defeat.

Wilson has recorded one of the worse years of his NFL career—throwing for 3,019 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions along with being sacked the second most times of his career this season (49), But, he still reportedly has his own office and private parking spot at the Broncos’ facility, according to Shannon Sharpe in a Tuesday episode of FOX Sports Undisputed.

However, Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy spoke out about the criticism of his teammate, saying that he is tired of reading the “false statements” and narratives from Wilson’s critics.

“I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable,” Jeudy tweeted. “He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ.

“Just tired of the media trynna portray sum it’s not. Got the whole world fooled. If you don’t know someone personally don’t speak on em.”

Despite Wilson’s struggles this season, Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg said that the nine-time Pro Bowler will remain the starter in Denver's final two games, against the Chiefs and the Chargers, per ESPN’s Field Yates.