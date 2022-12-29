Nine of 14 postseason berths in the NFL are already accounted for, with two weeks to go in the regular season. Still, in a season defined by parity, the last wild card spots are wide open. Plus, a few divisions remain up for grabs in the season’s final weeks. Using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations, here’s a look at the major storylines after a busy Week 16 leading into the penultimate week of the regular season.

Everything’s Turning Up Packers

Even after a 4–8 start, the Packers still have everything to play for. Three straight wins, plus some help from around the NFC, has given the Pack a very clear path to the playoffs. It won’t be easy, but if the Packers can win out, all they’ll need is one loss by the Commanders to clinch a playoff spot.

Breaking through against the Dolphins was critical. Green Bay’s first two wins that ignited this win streak came against the lowly Bears and Rams. Winning on the road against a potential playoff team like Miami proved that this team has started to turn a corner. The defense picked off Tua Tagovailoa three times in the second half, helping the Packers rally from a 20–10 deficit to keep Green Bay in the mix. The results led to a 17% increase in NFC Championship Game ticket reservation prices on SI Tickets for the Packers.

Week 17’s matchup with the Vikings should be incredibly entertaining, and the Packers will then face the Lions in Week 18 in what could decide the final playoff berth in the NFC.

Jaguars Now in Driver’s Seat in AFC South

Another week, another big shift in the AFC South.

The Jaguars have come out of nowhere to tie the Titans for the division lead, and right now, Jacksonville feels like a clear favorite to win and get to the postseason. The Jags handled business in bad weather against the Jets last week in a 19–3 victory, the team’s third straight and fourth in the last five games. Meanwhile, the Titans mustered just 14 points in a loss to the lowly Texans, continuing their struggles with an offense hampered by starting QB Ryan Tannehill’s absence. The Jags’ Super Bowl reservation prices climbed 13% after the win, while the Titans saw theirs fall 17%.

This week’s games have almost no meaning now. The winner of this division will be decided in Week 18 when the Jags and Titans face off.

Panthers’ Surge Continues

The Buccaneers’ come-from-behind victory over the Cardinals prevented Carolina from taking over first place in the NFC South, but there’s no doubt the Panthers are playing their best football at the right time. Carolina blew past a Lions team that entered Saturday hot, moving to 6–9 on the season and staying just one game back of the division lead. D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard combined for 290 yards on the ground, while Sam Darnold had another efficient day passing to boost this Panthers offense.

That sets up a season-defining showdown Sunday between the Bucs and Panthers. If Tampa Bay wins, the Bucs will finally clinch what has been the worst division in football this season. But if the Panthers can pull off the upset, they’ll move into a tie for first place and own all tiebreakers with the Bucs entering Week 18. With the path to the postseason now clear, Carolina’s Super Bowl ticket reservation prices climbed 2900% (not a typo!) this week on SI Tickets.

Commanders Turn to Wentz

Taylor Heinicke may have helped turn around the Commanders' season, but Ron Rivera has made another change at quarterback. The Commanders are returning to Carson Wentz for Week 17 against the Browns after benching Heinicke midway through the team’s loss to the 49ers last week, hoping the team’s Week 1 starter can reignite an offense that hasn’t been consistent enough this season.

With three straight games without a win, Washington’s playoff chances have dwindled. The Commanders are still holding onto the last playoff spot in the NFC, but the Seahawks, Lions and Packers are just a half-game behind. Still, the hope of a Wentz resurgence was enough for the Commanders’ Super Bowl ticket reservation prices to rise 3% this week. A win over the Browns would set up a huge Week 18 matchup with the Cowboys that could decide Washington’s playoff fate.

Tua’s Concussion Concerns

The Dolphins have lost four straight and now Tua Tagovailoa is out for Week 17 after suffering another concussion. That’s a bad combination entering a pivotal showdown with the Patriots that should have major postseason implications.

The Dolphins will turn to Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback Sunday against the Patriots, in a game that could clinch Miami a spot in the postseason if paired with a Jets loss. Miami saw its Super Bowl ticket reservation price drop 8% this week, and the long-term questions about Tagovailoa’s status moving forward could further drop the chances of a deep playoff run. At least Bridgewater walks into a good situation with two of the most dynamic pass-catchers in football to throw to, but it’s hard to believe Bridgewater will be as productive as Tagovailoa in this offense.