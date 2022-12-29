With quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined after ankle surgery, the Titans are expected to start Josh Dobbs on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad just eight days ago and this would be his first NFL start.

Dobbs played at Tennessee for four years in college before he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Steelers. Over his career, he has had stops with the Jaguars and Browns before eventually making his way to Detroit earlier this month.

He has played in a total of six NFL games, five of them being in 2018, and has a total of 43 career passings yards. He has completed six of his 12 passes and has never thrown a touchdown pass but has thrown one interception.

It won’t be ideal for a Titans team looking to make the playoffs, but they’ll appear to make due since Tannehill’s season is likely over. Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.