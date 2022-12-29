Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.

In his second year in the league, Clinton-Dix led the Packers in tackles with a career-high 117 and posted a career-best three sacks, the most in a season by a Packers’ safety since Mark Roman in ’04.

Clinton-Dix, who was initially drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Packers, also played in seven playoff games with the franchise, posting 39 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass deflections. He earned Pro Bowl as well as All-Pro honors in ’16 after leading Green Bay with a career-high five interceptions, a mark that was tied for fifth in the NFL and second among safeties.

In October 2018, Green Bay traded Clinton-Dix to the Commanders in exchange for a fourth-round pick. He played in the team’s final nine games before going on to play in all 16 games for the Bears in the ’19 season.

Following his stint with the Bears, he played in two games for the Raiders in ’21 and went on to spend some time with the Cowboys, the 49ers and the Broncos.