Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Fiercely Defends QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is somewhat of a polarizing figure in NFL circles.

Some observers view the Vikings quarterback as one of the top signal-callers in the NFL, while others dismiss him as serviceable but not elite. Then there are those who are put off by his campy swag.

But make no mistake, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has his back.

Former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder joined the chorus of Cousins critics this week, pointing to the quarterback as a potential liability as the 12–3 Vikings gird for the postseason.

“I’ve seen some weaknesses out of the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s on Kirk Cousins’ shoulders,” Crowder said on ESPN’s First Take.

When the clip came across Jefferson’s radar, he staunchly stuck up for his teammate.

“All of the Kirk criticism has to stop!!” Jefferson posted on Twitter early Thursday morning. “I understand y’all hate the dad swag but come on his numbers are right with y’all’s MVP candidates.”

As for the actual numbers, it’s a mixed bag.

Cousins ranks fourth in the NFL in touchdown passes (27) and fifth in passing yards (4,117). But he ranks 13th in passer rating (93.3) and 15th in completion rate (65.7%).

For what it’s worth, those in and around the game seem to respect what Cousins brings to the table. He recently was named to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster, the fourth time he’s been honored as such.

The Vikings next play at Green Bay (7–8) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.