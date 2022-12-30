Tom Brady Comments on Retirement After Reaching Unique Milestone

As the end of Tom Brady’s 23rd NFL season rapidly approaches, it’s becoming harder and harder for football fans to remember a time when the legendary quarterback wasn’t tossing touchdowns in his signature No. 12 jersey.

And, with the all the praise Brady has already received for his remarkable longevity, the Buccaneers star now boasts another absurd milestone in a Hall of Fame career that has captivated the sports world for over two decades.

Thursday (Dec. 29) marked Brady’s 8,292nd day as an NFL player, matching the exact number of days between his birthdate (Aug. 3, 1977) and the day he was drafted. Earlier in the day, Brady, who was infamously selected by the Patriots in the sixth round (No. 199) on April, 16, 2000, reflected on what it meant to be a professional athlete for as long as he’s been alive.

“Wow, that’s crazy,” Brady told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “That’s crazy. That’s crazy — there’s stats and data everywhere. It’s a data-driven world, but that’s crazy. That’s hard for me to imagine. I’ve loved it. I’ve certainly loved my opportunity to play. It’s been a lot of memories and relationships, and I’ve certainly had my fair share of those.”

As Brady alluded to, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has seen and done a lot over the course of his time in the pros. And, as he approaches Week 17 of the 2022 season, the 45-year-old is still as motivated as ever to add another postseason appearance to his resume.

Sunday’s matchup NFC South showdown against the Panthers will be Brady’s 334th regular season game, and his chance to notch his 19th career division title with a win. Accomplishing the feat would also secure the 20th playoff berth of Brady’s illustrious career.

With more football certainly behind him than in front of him, questions surrounding when Brady will decide to retire (again) are sure to persist in the coming weeks. And, while the free agent to-be has continued to keep his options open, Brady suggested on Thursday that he’s not ruling out coming back for Year 24.

Clearly, Brady seems more than willing to keep outplaying Father Time for as long as humanly possible.

“Honestly, it’s the furthest thing from my mind,” Brady said of retirement. “I’m just going to go out there and try to play a great game this week. Our biggest games are ahead of us. We’ve got to do a good job and I’ve got to play quarterback, I’ve got to prepare well and that’s what I’m thinking about.”