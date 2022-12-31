Cardale Jones Signs With Indoor Football League Team

As Ohio State prepares to play in the College Football Playoff against Georgia, one of the Buckeyes’ Playoff heroes of yesteryear is keeping his football career alive. Former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones was announced as the new quarterback of the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League this week.

Jones was most recently with the CFL’s Edmonton Elks for a brief period last May, but was released before appearing in a game for the team. In 2020, he played for the XFL’s DC Defenders.

Jones had a brief NFL career after leading Ohio State to a national championship. He played in one game for the Bills in 2016 after being selected in the fourth round of that year’s NFL draft. He had brief stints with the Chargers and Seahawks before exiting the league in 2019.

“Cardale is a winner. He has the ability to create and improvise, obviously has a live arm and has competed at the highest levels of football,” Pirates co-owner, president and general manager Jawad Yatim said in the team’s announcement. “We’re excited to insert his skill set and abilities within our organization. We want a locker room full of enthusiasm this year and my conversations with Cardale have only reflected that sentiment. We’re really glad to have him.”

Of course, before the 2023 IFL season in Massachusetts begins, Jones wants to see his alma mater make another national title run.

The Pirates’ first game of the 2023 season is scheduled for Sunday, March 26.