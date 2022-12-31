Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested Saturday morning, according to a release from the Atlanta Police Department.

Batson, 27, is currently a member of Atlanta’s practice squad.

According to the police department, Batson engaged an officer physically after being pulled over for a sobriety check. The department said an officer fired a gun in the air, and Batson—determined to be intoxicated—got back into his truck, which he later crashed before being arrested.

Batson “is facing multiple charges,” according to the department. Both the receiver and the officer were treated for injuries following Batson’s arrest.

The Falcons released a statement on the altercation, saying, per ESPN, “We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies. We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Batson is in his fifth year in the NFL, having spent 2018-21 with the Titans. He has 22 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns in 27 career games.