A strange scene broke out during the first half of the Giants vs. Colts game when New York linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated a sack of Nick Foles, while the Indianapolis quarterback lay on the ground with an apparent injury.

With less than a minute left in the second quarter, Thibodeaux rocketed off the line and sacked Foles from the signal-caller’s blindside. Almost immediately after taking a humongous hit, Foles looked shaken up, but the Giants rookie didn’t seem to notice so he stayed on the ground and celebrated by making fake snow angels.

Just next to him, Foles remained writhing in pain as the Colts’ training staff rushed out to treat him.

The unsightly scene wasn’t exactly the best look for Thibodeaux, but it seemed like the star rookie was completely unaware that Foles was injured on the play–at least initially. On the sideline in the moments after the play, while Foles was still on the ground, the CBS broadcast captured Thibodeaux doing the “go to sleep” celebration.

Whether he was aware of what was happening with Foles or not, the optics of the two celebrations weren’t great, and the fact that Giants players didn’t stop their teammate was rather strange.

Foles was ruled out of the game with a rib injury at halftime. Sam Ehlinger replaced him behind center with the Colts trailing 24–3.