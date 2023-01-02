In the Broncos’ efforts to find a new coach, the team is “doing homework” on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Denver already has reached out to Harbaugh to inform him of the team’s interest in discussing the job.

The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26 with a 4-11 record in his first season there. The team also is interested in former Saints coach Sean Payton and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, per the NFL Network report.

Harbaugh, 59, had a 44-19-1 record as the 49ers’ coach from 2011 to ’14 and led the organization to the NFC championship game three times. He also guided San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season.

He started his tenure as the Wolverines’ coach in 2015 and has a 74–25 record at his alma mater. Michigan went 13-1 this season, culminating with Saturday’s 51-45 loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals to TCU.

Harbaugh interviewed for the Vikings’ head coaching job last year and subsequently said he wouldn’t consider returning to the NFL again. But maybe a chance to coach Russell Wilson and a change of scenery may appeal to him.