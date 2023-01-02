Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Raves About QB Kenny Pickett After Comeback Win

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led his team to a 16–13 comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, and coach Mike Tomlin was pumped up after the game-winning touchdown, to say the least.

A clip of Tomlin shows him yelling “Kenny F------ Pickett” after the rookie’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds left in the game. It was the second week in a row in which Pickett led the Steelers to a last-minute comeback.

Sunday’s win at Baltimore improved Pittsburgh’s record to 8-8 and kept the team’s postseason hopes alive. Speaking to media afterward, Tomlin was effusive in praise of Pickett.

“Can’t say enough about our young QB,” Tomlin said, via Steelers.com. “He smiles in the face of it. He’s always ready to be that guy in the moments that we need him to be that guy. And it’s just good to see the young guy.”

Tomlin chose veteran Mitch Trubisky at the team’s starting quarterback to begin the season, but he switched to Pickett in Week 5.

With the exception of Trubisky’s start in Week 15 when Pickett was out with a concussion, the rookie has been behind center for Pittsburgh ever since.

To reach the playoffs, the Steelers will need to win Sunday against the Browns, plus losses by the Dolphins (against the Jets) and Patriots (against the Bills).