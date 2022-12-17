Mitch Trubisky to Start at Quarterback for Steelers vs. Panthers

Mitch Trubisky will serve as the Steelers starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Mike Tomlin will turn to the former No. 2 pick once again after Pittsburgh officially ruled out rookie starter Kenny Pickett with a concussion. Pickett was forced to leave last weekend’s game against the Ravens after just two drives when his head hit the ground hard on a sack by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith.

Trubisky, who started four games for the Steelers to begin the year, will get the nod over Mason Rudolph. In relief of Pickett last weekend, the former Bears signal-caller completed 22-of-30 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Given Trubisky’s shaky showing in Pittsburgh’s 16–14 loss last Sunday, Tomlin left the door open for which quarterback would start by neglecting to give clarity on the subject throughout the week. Ultimately, the Steelers coach decided to go with Trubisky as opposed to Rudolph, who has not played at all this season.

On the year, Trubisky has thrown for 1,073 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in six games played and four starts.

The Steelers (5–8), currently tied for third in the AFC North with the Browns, will have a chance to get back on track on Sunday against a equally middling Panthers (5–8) team. Kick off for the interconference tilt is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.