Bills’ Stefon Diggs Demands to See Damar Hamlin in Hospital

As the football world anxiously awaited an update on the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, wide receiver Stefon Diggs took the extra step to be alongside his teammate.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, where he was administered CPR and ultimately taken off in an ambulance. He was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was deemed to be in critical condition.

According to ESPN’s Coley Harvey, Diggs arrived at the hospital and was told by a police officer on the scene he was not allowed inside. After reportedly telling the officer, “I need to be there for my teammate,” he was allowed in.

The game came to an abrupt halt after Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. He initially got up off the ground and to his feet following the play, but collapsed almost immediately at 8:55 p.m. ET. Hamlin was taken away in an ambulance, which left the stadium at 9:25 p.m. ET.

After initially planning to continue with the game following a five-minute delay, the league eventually announced the game would be postponed, with a makeup date yet to be determined.

Hamlin is in his second season with the Bills after the team selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He spent his college career at Pittsburgh, where he played for five seasons.