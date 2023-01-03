The Cowboys already have locked up a playoff spot ahead of their regular-season finale on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones said the team isn’t satisfied and won’t rest players in Week 18.

“There’s too much to play for,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan when asked about resting starters against the Commanders on Sunday, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I like to have the best advantage going into playoffs, so I’d like to have a home game. I’d certainly love to get a bye.”

Dallas is currently the No. 5 seed in NFC and would play the Buccaneers in the wild-card round if the season ended today. But if the Cowboys (12–4) can beat the Commanders (7–8–1) on Sunday, and the Eagles (13–3) lose to the Giants (9–6–1) then Dallas would win the NFC East title.

Under that same scenario, if the 49ers (12–4) also lose to the Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday, then the Cowboys would earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning they’d get a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

So, there’s still plenty on the line for Dallas, and it appears it’s business as usual. Kick off for the Cowboys-Commanders game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.