At 8–8, the Dolphins remain in the playoff hunt, but need a win on Sunday against the Jets and a Patriots loss to the Bills to sneak into the field. That is made even more complicated by an injury-riddled quarterback room in Miami.

With Tua Tagovailoa recovering from a concussion and Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a dislocated pinkie, Miami is adding veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to its practice squad, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The 33-year-old Glennon gives Miami a veteran with experience, should Bridgewater not be able to go. Glennon, who last played for the Giants in 2021, has 40 games with 31 starts under his belt. He is 6–25 all-time as starter.

Last year, Glennon threw for 790 yards and four touchdowns with 10 interceptions in six games (four starts) for New York.

Bridgewater’s status will be determined by swelling in his finger, and whether he can grip the ball on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Skylar Thompson has been Miami’s third-string quarterback this year, appearing in six games with one start. He has completed 54.1% of his throws for 382 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Dolphins vs. Jets is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, the same time as Bills vs. Patriots. The Jets have already been eliminated from playoff contention.