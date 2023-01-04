Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds to Jeff Saturday’s Criticism

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s ensuing celebration after a big sack on Colts quarterback Nick Foles in Sunday’s game stirred reaction from Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who referred to the pass rusher’s jubilance as “tasteless and trash.”

Thibodeaux recorded the controversial sack on Foles at the end of the second quarter and celebrated by pretending to make snow angels on the field. At the time, Thibodeaux did not know Foles was injured on the play.

Thibodeaux ended his celebration after realizing that Foles was hurt.

“When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what,” Thibodeaux said after the game, per ESPN’s Kimberley Martin.

As a result of the play, Foles did not return to the game and is expected to miss the Colts' regular-season finale against the Texans. When Thibodeaux was asked about Saturday’s reaction to his celebration on Wednesday, the pass rusher was not “too concerned” about the matter.

“I don’t know who he is,” Thibodeaux said. “So I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me and I don’t know them.”

Thibodeaux—who has recorded four sacks, a combined 49 tackles and 13 quarterback hits this season—said he is paid to sack opposing signal callers. However, he also stated that he hopes Foles gets better.

The Giants earned a playoff spot in the 38-10 victory against the Colts, while Indianapolis dropped to 1-6 since Saturday became the head coach of the franchise.