Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Explains Controversial Sack Celebration

Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux clarified what happened during his now-controversial sack celebration during Sunday’s win over the Colts.

Thibodeaux took down quarterback Nick Foles at the end of the second quarter, and the linebacker immediately celebrated by pretending to make snow angels on the field.

However, Thibodeaux apparently wasn’t aware that Foles was injured from the sack and remained on the ground right next to him. Foles ended up missing the rest of the game with a rib injury.

“When I did realize that he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up,” Thibodeaux said, via ESPN’s Kimberley Martin. “When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he gets well and I hope he’s all right.”

The Giants player got up shortly after his celebration on the field to then pantomime a “sleeping” gesture on the sideline, as if he had put Foles to sleep. Thibodeaux did not addressed that gesture.

New York (9-6-1) ended up winning 38–10 and secured a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.