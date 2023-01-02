Jeff Saturday Rips ‘Tasteless’ Celebration by Kayvon Thibodeaux

On Sunday, Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated a sack on Nick Foles with a snow angel while Foles lay injured right next to him. The quarterback was later ruled out of the game with a rib injury and is expected to miss the regular season finale on Sunday.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday didn’t mince words when addressing Thibodeaux’s celebration on Monday, calling it “tasteless and trash.” Saturday added that he wishes his offensive line would have done something about it during the 38–10 loss.

“We’re gonna have a discussion about it,” Saturday said about the offensive line.

After the game, Thibodeaux admitted that he didn’t realize Foles was injured while he was celebrating.

“When I did realize that he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up,” he said. “When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he gets well and I hope he’s all right.”

The Colts are 1–6 since Saturday took over as head coach, while the Giants clinched a playoff spot with the win.