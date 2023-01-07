Cowboys Sign CB Xavier Rhodes to Practice Squad

With the playoffs looming, the Cowboys have picked up a veteran with crucial postseason experience.

Dallas is signing cornerback Xavier Rhodes to its practice squad, according to a Saturday morning report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Rhodes, 32, played two games for the Bills this season, starting one. The Florida State product made four tackles in wins over the Browns and Patriots before Buffalo waived him on Wednesday.

Before landing in Buffalo, Rhodes was a consistent contributor over nine years for the Vikings and Colts. He made Pro Bowls with Minnesota in 2016, 2017 and 2019, peaking in ’17 with a first-team All-Pro selection and a fourth-place finish in the AP Defensive Player of the Year voting. Rhodes’s 92 passes defended rank 79th since the NFL began tracking the stat in 1999.

The Cowboys will meet the Commanders Sunday afternoon in their regular-season finale, with Dallas still alive in the race for the top seed in the NFC.