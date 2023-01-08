Browns Fire Franchise Legend, Radio Voice Bernie Kosar

On the same day as the Browns’ regular-season finale, radio voice and former quarterback Bernie Kosar announced he has been fired by the team.

“I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed,” Kosar said on Twitter. “I will not be doing todays radio program. I am shocked & disappointed.”

The news comes shortly after Kosar said on The Bernie Kosar Show With Hanford Dixon that he was placing a $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers on Sunday. It’s unclear if this is the reason why Cleveland parted ways with Kosar at this time.

Kosar was the signal-caller for the Browns from 1985 to ’93 and was selected to two Pro Bowls during that time. He ranks third in franchise history with 21,904 passing yards, behind only Brian Sipe and Otto Graham, respectively.

Cleveland’s final game of the season is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Pittsburgh and will be broadcast on CBS.