Texans, Eagles’ Gannon Have ‘Mutual Interest’ If HC Job Opens Up, per Report

Texans head coach Lovie Smith’s job security is in doubt ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts, and Houston already may be eyeing his replacement. Texans reporter Aaron Wilson reports Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a name to watch if the Texans choose to make a change.

If the Texans do fire Smith, it will be the third straight season that Houston is in the market for a new head coach, and the second straight year with a one-and-done coach. Last year, the Texans fired David Culley and promoted Smith from defensive coordinator.

Last year, the team interviewed a variety of candidates, but Smith, Gannon and Josh McCown were among the names to get second interviews. According to Wilson, the Texans were impressed with Gannon in their interviews, while Gannon has mutual interest in the job, according to Wilson’s sources.

“Incredibly intelligent and passionate,” a source told Wilson about Gannon. “This guy is a superstar. He’s worked with great people like George Paton and Rob Brzezinski with the Vikings. It says a lot that those guys think the world of the guy.”

Gannon had multiple head coaching interviews last year before ultimately returning to Philadelphia. Since the Eagles have enjoyed such a successful season, sitting on the verge of a No. 1 playoff seed, Gannon could be a coveted assistant in this year’s hiring cycle.

Besides Gannon, Wilson also names Ben Johnson, Ejiro Evero and DeMeco Ryans as possible candidates.

On Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Smith was lobbying with Texans ownership for the team to keep him for next season. But Rapoport explained that some in the Houston front office and locker room are unhappy with certain aspects of how Smith has run the team.