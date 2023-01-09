A wild final day of the regular season has set the stage for what should be an enthralling 2023 playoff slate.

Coming into Sunday, 12 of the 14 playoff bids had been locked up. When the dust settled on Sunday night, it was the Dolphins and Seahawks that secured the final wild-card spots in their respective conferences. The Chiefs and Eagles, meanwhile, clinched the top seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively, to claim first-round byes.

The Packers’ 20–16 loss to the Lions on Sunday Night Football was the last domino to fall into place, as Seattle clinched the No. 7 seed to set the stage for wild-card weekend. As the league has unveiled the kickoff times for the opening round, check out the full slate below.

Saturday, Jan. 14

No. 7 Seahawks @ No. 2 49ers, FOX, 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 5 Chargers @ No. 4 Jaguars, NBC, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 15

No. 7 Dolphins @ No. 2 Bills, CBS, 1 p.m. ET

No. 6 Giants @ No. 3 Vikings, FOX, 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Ravens @ No. 3 Bengals, NBC, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 16

No. 5 Cowboys @ No. 4 Buccaneers, ESPN, 8:15 p.m. ET

