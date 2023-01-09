The NFC playoff picture is now officially finalized following the Lions’ 20–16 win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The times and dates of the wild-card games are still to be determined.

Heading into a primetime meeting at Lambeau Field, Detroit looked to play spoiler and prevent its NFC North rival from securing a win that would’ve propelled Green Bay back to the postseason. Instead, the hungry Lions toppled Aaron Rodgers and Co. after running back Jamaal Williams helped sink his old team with his second touchdown of the game with 5:55 to play in the fourth quarter.

With Green Bay now out of the picture, here’s a look at the full NFC seedings ahead of wild-card weekend:

1. Eagles (14–3): With a 22–16 win on Sunday over a Giants team resting most of its starters, the Eagles officially clinched the No. 1 seed and a coveted first-round bye. Philadelphia’s season-ending victory was highlighted by the return of quarterback and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who missed the previous two games with a right shoulder injury.

2. 49ers (13–4): The red-hot 49ers extended their winning streak to 10 games on Sunday with a blowout 38–13 win over the Cardinals. The Niners secured the No. 2 seed a week after jumping the Vikings in the standings with a thrilling overtime win over the Raiders.

3. Vikings (13–4): The Vikings rebounded from last week’s dismal 41–17 loss to the Packers with a 29–13 win against the Bears. Minnesota managed to rest several key starters before and during the matchup, a luxury coach Kevin O’Connell could afford with the team locked into the No. 3 seed.

4. Buccaneers (8–9): The letdown of a meaningless 30–17 season-ending loss to the Falcons will be short-lived for Tom Brady and Tampa Bay after the club clinched its second straight NFC South title last week. The well-rested Bucs will now prepare for their third consecutive wild-card round appearance.

5. Cowboys (12–5): Dallas did everything but build momentum on Sunday after getting dominated on the road by the Commanders, 26–6. Despite falling to one of its most bitter rivals to close the season, the Cowboys will hope to make up for their poor performance next week as they look to secure the team’s first playoff win since 2018.

6. Giants (9–7–1): A week removed from clinching the No. 6 seed, New York expectedly pulled the majority of its starters for Week 18. Still, the Giants narrowly missed upsetting Hurts and the Eagles on the road, an encouraging sign for first-year coach Brian Daboll as the club welcomes Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Co. back for the playoffs.

7. Seahawks (9–8): An exciting 19–16 overtime home victory over the Rams positioned Geno Smith and Seattle for a shot at the postseason. And, thanks to the Packers’ loss, coach Pete Carroll will coach in the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. The win was also a huge milestone for Smith who, fresh off setting numerous franchise records, will play in the first playoff game of his career.

