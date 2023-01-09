The Texans are kicking their coaching search into high gear as they seek a replacement for the recently fired Lovie Smith.

Houston has requested permission to interview four different assistants around the league for its head coaching position, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The most familiar name to Texans fans among the quartet of prospective candidates is 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Ryans, a linebacker for 10 years in the NFL, made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and ’09 while playing for Houston. Under his leadership, San Francisco has ranked first and third in the league in yards allowed in ’21 and ’22, respectively.

The Texans have also reportedly requested to interview both Eagles coordinators: offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Philadelphia ranked third in yards gained and second in yards allowed on its way to a 14–3 record and NFC East title in 2022.

Additionally, Houston reportedly requested permission from the Lions to speak with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson oversaw a 20-place jump in Detroit's scoring offense, from 25th in the league in 2021 to fifth in Johnson's first season.

Hours after beating the Colts 32–31 Sunday to guarantee the Bears the first overall pick in the NFL draft, the Texans sacked Smith after going 3-13-1 in the 2022 season.