Commanders Fire Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner

The Commanders will be looking for a new offensive play caller.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who has been calling plays for the franchise in the last two seasons. Washington later announced the news with a statement from coach Ron Rivera.

“I met with Coach Turner today and informed him that we will be moving in another direction going forward with the offensive coordinator position,” Rivera said in the statement, per the team’s website. “Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit. I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and thanked him for his three years of service to our organization. I wish Scott and his family all the best in the future.”

Despite Washington’s 26–6 win against the Cowboys in its season finale, Tuesday’s news does not come as a complete surprise as players had begun to voice their concern and frustration about the play calling following the Commanders’ 24–10 loss to the Browns in Week 17.

Logan Thomas, the Commanders tight end, told reporters after the Cleveland loss that he felt the team could be “scoring more points” than they had been based on the talent within the franchise. On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that close to a dozen players voiced their frustration about the offense, saying that it was “predictable” and touched on Turner’s knack for deviating from the team’s game plan.

Some players also discussed “poor communication” between multiple offensive groups on different occasions, per the Post. On Thursday, Scott, the son to former NFL head coach Norv Turner, was asked if he had concerns on if he would be fired at the conclusion of the season. He proceeded to give a very vague response.

“That’s just part of this league,” Turner said. “It could happen. It could happen to anybody.”

In Turner’s first two seasons, following some turnover in staff within the franchise, the Commanders went through a half dozen quarterbacks that created limited production from its playmakers that include Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson and Thomas.

Prior to the Commanders, the 40-year-old served as an assistant coach for the Vikings, the Browns and the Panthers. Turner was initially hired by the Commanders on Jan. 8, 2020 as the offensive coordinator under Rivera.