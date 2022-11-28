Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be reinstated by the NFL by 4 p.m. ET on Monday, will take first-team reps on Wednesday, will address the media this week and will start on Sunday in Houston against the Texans, according to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

As part of the terms of his suspension, Watson has been permitted to participate in team activities since Nov. 14. Now he will be eligible to return to game action.

Watson was suspended 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment were filed against him.

Twenty of the 24 lawsuits were settled in June while another case was dropped due to privacy concerns in April of last year. Watson and his legal team then settled three more cases prior to independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson’s initial disciplinary decision on Aug. 1.

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to the exact terms of his suspension in a settlement on Aug. 18, arriving at the 11-game ban and a $5 million fine.

The Browns quarterback has continued to stand by his innocence, although he did offer a broad apology when the 11-game suspension was announced. When he was first traded to the Browns in March, he denied any wrongdoing.

The Browns defeated the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23–17, in overtime to improve to 4–7 on the season. They play at Houston, Watson’s former team, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

