The NFL isn’t expected to suspend Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker after he was ejected for shoving a Lions trainer during Sunday night’s NFC North finale, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The league is still reviewing the incident which took place in the fourth quarter of the close game, Pelissero reports. While a fine remains a possibility, it doesn’t appear that Walker will miss any additional time on the field.

Walker was ejected for the second time this season after he shoved a member of Detroit’s training staff as he tried to get past Walker to help an injured Lions player. The 22-year-old was then seen on the NBC broadcast crying in the tunnel as he walked to the locker room after getting the boot.

On Monday morning, Walker issued an apology on social media, saying that he “understands” that he will have to face the ramifications of his actions.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night,” Walker tweeted. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”

“Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again,” Walker added. “To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too. I’m sorry.”

Walker, who was selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Georgia, was ejected earlier this year for shoving a member of the Bills training staff after the individual appeared to try and help him off the ground. He played in all 17 games for Green Bay this season, 16 of which he started.