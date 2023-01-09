Packers’ Quay Walker Apologizes for Penalty, Ejection vs. Lions

After Packers linebacker Quay Walker received his second ejection of the season Sunday night, this time for shoving a Lions athletic trainer in the fourth quarter, he tweeted an apology for his actions in the aftermath of the incident.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night,” Walker tweeted Monday morning. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”

Walker added in a separate tweet that he “understands” that he has to deal with the ramifications of his decision.

The Packers rookie’s second ejection comes after he got into a shoving match with a Bills staffer on the sideline during a game in October. Walker was ejected from that game after receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

There likely will be discipline from the league in regard to Walker’s on-field behavior on Sunday night.