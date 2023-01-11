The Broncos, Texans and now the Cardinals all have been granted permission to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Payton retired from coaching while still with New Orleans after the 2021 season and is still under contract with the team, which is why other franchises must request permission from the Saints to interview him.

New Orleans could land serious assets via a trade should a team want Payton’s services. Per an earlier report from NFL Network, Payton has been “doing homework” on the Arizona job, and he’s apparently a Kyler Murray fan. The franchise also has no general manager in place, making it a prime destination for a new regime.

Houston is attractive because it has two first-round draft picks in the next two drafts including the No. 2 pick this year. Denver is in need of leadership after Russell Wilson’s first year with a new team ended with a disappointing 5–12 mark.

Since stepping away from coaching, Payton has worked as an NFL analyst for Fox.