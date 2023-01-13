Browns’ Jadeveon Clowney Apologizes to Myles Garrett After Year-End Comments

Last week, Jadeveon Clowney didn’t appear in the Browns' final regular season game after comments he made to the media. The veteran defensive lineman implied that he was unhappy with his usage, and that Cleveland was instead favoring Myles Garrett in their defensive game plans with easier assignments.

“I don’t even think [Garrett] notices,” Clowney said. “I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault. It’s just B.S., and I don’t have time for it.”

On Friday, Clowney publicly apologized to Garrett through the media.

“My words in the locker room were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented,” Clowney said. “As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize.”

While speaking with the media before last week’s game, Garrett lamented that he and Clowney didn’t talk about the apparent issue.

“What I’ve done speaks for itself,” he said. “Of course they’re going to put me in positions to make plays. But they’re also going to be positions where I’m going to get double-teamed. I move all over the line. [Clowney] has moved, as well. We’re both moved to be put in favorable matchups. He’s getting those same looks, at least that’s what I see. And I wish we could have talked about it.”

Clowney is once again set to become a free agent, and he already said he is most likely not returning to Cleveland. While Garrett said he would welcome him back, he doesn’t want Clowney to return if he doesn’t feel “loved and appreciated.”