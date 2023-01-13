NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff
The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season.
Our staff is unanimous on three heavy favorites: the 49ers, Bills and Bengals. But we are split on the other three games, including a majority of our pickers backing home underdogs with the Jaguars against the Chargers and Buccaneers against the Cowboys.
Here’s who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Mitch Goldich, editor
Gary Gramling, senior editor
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
BOLD denotes an upset pick.