NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff

Our writers and editors pick a winner in all six games on the opening weekend of the playoffs.

The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season.

Our staff is unanimous on three heavy favorites: the 49ers, Bills and Bengals. But we are split on the other three games, including a majority of our pickers backing home underdogs with the Jaguars against the Chargers and Buccaneers against the Cowboys.

Here’s who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich, editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Conor Orr, senior writer

John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.