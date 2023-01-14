The Bills presented local resident Jay Withey with a special gift this week in recognition of his heroic efforts during a deadly blizzard that blanketed the city of Buffalo just before Christmas.

Withey, who saved 24 people from the dangerous snowstorm on Christmas Eve, was surprised at his job by Bills legend Thurman Thomas and his wife, Patti, with two tickets to attend Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. The gift was sent to Withey on behalf of the Bills and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Now known around Buffalo as “Merry Christmas, Jay,” Withey displayed amazing selflessness when he went out of his way to save two dozen strangers on that fateful night in late December. The blizzard, described by New York governor Kathy Hochul as a “once-in-a-lifetime storm,” made landfall on Dec. 23, and brought blistering winds and heavy snow to the area over the course of four days.

As the conditions worsened on Christmas Eve, Withey, in an attempt to survive, broke a window of a school to seek shelter with two strangers after they slept in his truck the previous night. From there, Withey trekked back into the storm to bring anyone in need inside the school, and ended up rescuing 24 people, including seven elderly people who were stranded in their cars.

Withey later wrote a letter explaining his actions and apologizing to the school he broke into, which is how he came to earn his new moniker after ending the note with a holiday greeting and his name.

“To whom it may concern, I’m terribly sorry about breaking the school window and for breaking in the kitchen. Got stuck at 8 p.m. Friday and slept in my truck with two strangers just trying not to die. There were seven elderly people also stuck and out of fuel. I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom. Merry Christmas,” Whithey wrote before signing the note with “Jay,” per ESPN.

As the Bills prepare to open the postseason, the organization’s act of kindness and the story of Withey’s courage and compassion mark two feel-good moments for a city after enduring a difficult holiday season.

The Bills open the postseason on Sunday at home against the Dolphins, which the team (and likely Withey) hopes will be the start of the team’s run to the big game next month.