Jerry Jones Explains How His Relationship Has Changed With Dan Snyder

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been one to mince words.

This season, however, he's faced a unique challenge in the slow-motion fall of his longtime friend, Commanders owner Dan Snyder. A report from the U.S. House Oversight Committee found that Snyder "permitted and participated" in his team's toxic culture while working to obstruct a congressional inquiry into the franchise.

With his public image at an all-time low, Snyder hired Bank of America in November to potentially help him sell the Washington franchise. The Snyders could part with a minority stake in the franchise or the entire team, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

In a piece published in USA Today by Jarrett Bell Friday morning, Jones reiterated his support for the beleaguered Snyder while also noting that 2022's events had altered their relationship.

“I would say we’ve had to be more formal in our conversations,” Jones said. “We’re not as cavalier as we might have been. Follow me? Don’t know who’s listening. Who’s what? So, we’ve had to be more formal.”

An explosive story published by ESPN in Oct. 2022 reported that Snyder had “claimed ‘dirt’” on other NFL owners, a development that hardly endeared him around the league.

“He’s got the perfect storm,” Jones said. “If he decided to move on, who could possibly blame him?... He’s not the most beloved guy around, which I guess I might identify with a bit, too.”

Perhaps the biggest evidence of Jones and Snyder's new dynamic came when the Dallas boss contrasted him with one of the most revered owners in league history.

“Is he worth me taking a sword?,” Jones asked rhetorically. “He’s not [longtime Raiders owner] Al Davis. For me, he’s not.”