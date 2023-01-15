NFL World Reacts to Dolphins’ Fourth-Quarter Mistakes vs. Bills

Late in their AFC wild-card showdown against the Bills, the Dolphins faced fourth-and-one on their own 48-yard line. Buffalo clung to a 34–31 lead, as the Bills had been unable to shake unheralded quarterback Skylar Thompson.

What followed was nothing short of a disaster. In drawing up its next play, Miami bled the entire play clock, incurring a delay of game penalty it could not afford. On fourth-and-five, Thompson missed tight end Mike Gesicki to send Buffalo for all intents and purposes to the divisional round.

It was an inauspicious end to a mistake-filled quarter for the Dolphins, blowing a golden opportunity to pull a seismic upset. Writers and fans alike took to social media to criticize coach Mike McDaniel and Miami for the end of the game.

Some aimed their jokes at the first-year coach.

Some focused on Miami's final, fatal penalty.

Still, others noted that the mistakes were on brand for the Dolphins.

McDaniel, for his part, told reporters that he was misinformed by another staffer on whether the decisive play was fourth or first down.