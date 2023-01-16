2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule: Times, Dates, Opponents, TV Info

With the Bengals’ win over the Ravens in the books, the times and locations for next week’s divisional round have been set ahead of the final matchup of the wild-card round.

A monster 98-yard fumble return by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard in the fourth quarter kept Cincinnati’s hope of returning to the Super Bowl alive as the reigning AFC champions held on for a 24–17 victory on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals will now move on to a highly anticipated showdown against the Bills, who advanced earlier in the day after hanging on for a nailbiter of a 34–31 home win over the Dolphins.

The Bills-Bengals game will be played nearly three weeks after their anticipated Week 17 matchup was unexpectedly halted by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency.

Elsewhere around the league, the Giants, led by Brian Daboll, stunned the Vikings and Kevin O’Connell in a battle of first-year coaches to give New York its first playoff win since 2011 and set up a rematch with the top-seeded Eagles. The upset victory guaranteed the winner of Monday night’s Cowboys-Buccaneers game will face the 49ers on the road next week.

With one wild-card game left on the docket, check below for the full divisional round schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 21

No. 4 Jaguars @ No. 1 Chiefs, NBC, 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Giants @ No. 1 Eagles, FOX, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 22