The Cardinals are hiring Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to be their next general manager, according to a Monday afternoon report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Ossenfort replaces Arizona general manager Steve Keim, who stepped down on Jan. 9 as the Cardinals moved to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury.

This season, Arizona floundered to a 4–13 record as it lost quarterback Kyler Murray for the season with a torn ACL. The Cardinals finished in last place, nine games behind the first-place 49ers.

Ossenfort, who quarterbacked Division II Minnesota-Morris from 1996 to ’99, has worked in various NFL front-office roles for 22 years. Beginning as an intern with the Vikings in 2001, he worked his way up the food chain and became the Patriots‘ director of college scouting in ’14.

Before the 2020 season, Ossenfort took over Tennessee’s player personnel department. In three seasons under his supervision, the Titans won a pair of division titles in ’20 and ’21.