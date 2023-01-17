Deion Sanders Exasperated by Roughing the Passer Call in Cowboys vs. Buccaneers (Video)

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, legendary Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and longtime Giants quarterback Eli Manning are all far removed from their playing days. But the instinct to recoil at bad calls remains.

Take, for example, what transpired during the NFC wild-card game Monday night between the Cowboys and Buccaneers. With 7:57 left in the first quarter, Tampa Bay defensive end Akiem Hicks hit Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and was flagged for roughing the passer.

The 15-yard penalty set the Cowboys up for their first touchdown as they raced out to an 18–0 lead in the first half.

Meanwhile, on ESPN's ManningCast, Sanders and the Mannings reacted with incredulity.

“Where is the roughing? Where is the roughing?” Sanders demanded.

Before watching the replay, Sanders said to the Mannings, "You can't even touch a guy anymore. Don't you guys wanna play right now? Tell me the truth. Don't you guys wanna play right now?"

Offering a tongue-in-cheek alternative, Sanders suggested quarterbacks wear buzzers “and you gotta push the buzzer and honk.”