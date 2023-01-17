Sean Payton remains one of the most sought-after names for NFL coaching jobs this offseason. On the same day that he confirmed receiving interest in three different teams—the Broncos, Texans and Panthers—reports emerged Monday night that he’s already taken one of his interviews.

Payton has completed his interview with Houston, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported the news of Payton meeting with the team. The Cardinals have also reportedly requested an interview, though Payton did not mention them on Monday while appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Payton is under contract through 2024, meaning a deal with the Saints is crucial in his hiring. The former New Orleans coach speculated that a deal to snag him may look like a “mid or later first-round pick.” Houston has picks Nos. 2 and 12, Carolina owns pick No. 9 and Denver has the 49ers’ first-round pick, which is predicted to fall in the late 20s.

The Texans parted ways with Lovie Smith after just one season in which they finished 3-13-1, including a come-from-behind win in Week 18 that cost the team the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.