Lions’ Ben Johnson Staying in Detroit Despite Head Coaching Interest, per Report

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will stay in Detroit instead of leaving for a head coaching opportunity, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson was expected to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday and was also on the wish lists for the Colts and Texans, but he told all three teams that he is declining the interest.

In his first season leading the Lions offense, Johnson was one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. Detroit ranked among the NFL’s top five teams in both points scored and yards gained, a big jump from last year when they ranked 25th and 22nd in those categories, respectively. The former tight ends coach took over as offensive coordinator when Detroit fired Anthony Lynn last offseason

As a team, the Lions barely missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record, but they finished the season on an 8-2 run. They enter the offseason with two top-20 draft picks and a chance to make the playoffs in 2023 for the first time since 2016.

Johnson likely will enter the 2023 season as one of the top assistants in the league ahead of next year’s hiring cycle.