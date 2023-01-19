The Buccaneers have parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The report was confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The move comes in the wake of Tampa Bay’s 8–9 regular-season record and the team’s wild-card loss to the Cowboys. The team also fired wide receivers coach Kevin Garver and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has decided to retire after 43 years in coaching, per Stroud.

Leftwich, 43, had served in the role since the 2019 season. He won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers in ’20, quarterback Tom Brady’s first season with the team.

In Leftwich’s first three years (2019 to ’21) with the team, Tampa Bay ranked third, third and second in scoring offense and third, seventh and second in total offense. This season, the Buccaneers declined to 25th in scoring offense and 15th in total offense.

Against Dallas on Monday night, Tampa Bay trailed 18–0 at the half before mustering two touchdowns late. Brady ended the game with 351 yards on 35-of-66 passing and an interception.

Before his coaching career, Leftwich spent parts of nine seasons as a quarterback for the Jaguars, Falcons, Steelers, and Tampa Bay from 2003 to ’12.