After giving up 423 yards and 34 points in Sunday’s wild-card round loss to the Bills, the Dolphins are now in need of a new defensive coordinator.

Miami fired Josh Boyer after three years on the job, the team announced Thursday. The team also parted ways with safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

“I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins,” head coach Mike McDaniel wrote in a statement. “The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team.”

After spending 13 years on the Patriots’ staff from 2006 to ’18, Boyer joined Miami in ’19 as the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. He was elevated to defensive coordinator the following season and was retained when McDaniel was hired in February.

During the regular season, the Dolphins ranked 24th in the NFL in points allowed per game (23.5) and 18th in total yards allowed per game (337.8).