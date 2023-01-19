Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott Refutes Cheating Accusations

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott refuted accusations that he and the Eagles are cheating on field goals and extra-point kicks on Wednesday after he says they spoke to the NFL.

Philadelphia was accused of using a small white foreign object to help with at least one kick against the Giants during the Eagles’ Week 14 win. According to Football Zebras, Philadelphia emergency holder Britain Covey, playing in place of injured punter Arryn Siposs, was seen picking up a small white object from the field after a field goal attempt by Elliott. Football Zebras cited a video that showed the object was seen directly under the ball when the snap was received.

Subsequently, officials were told to watch for the object during Saturday’s Giants-Eagles divisional playoff game.

“We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said, per NJ.com. “It’s just literally to mark the spot. It’s part of the playing surface, like a piece of grass or something like that.”

Elliot said the NFL brought the subject up five weeks ago.

“When we talked to them, we explained what we’re doing, and they saw what we were doing,” Elliott said. “Probably 30 teams do it around the league. It’s just a point of emphasis, and someone makes it bigger than it is. Everything we’ve done has been completely legal.”

Elliot is 20 for 23 on field goals this season and posted career-highs in makes and attempts for extra points, going 51 for 53. Kickoff from Philadelphia between the Eagles and Giants is set for Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox.