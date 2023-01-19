Four days after the Ravens’ 24-17 loss to the Bengals in the wild-card round, Baltimore is making a significant change to its coaching staff.

Baltimore and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways, the team announced on Thursday. In a statement, the Ravens said that Roman would be stepping away to explore other opportunities.

“After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities,” Roman wrote in a statement. “My family would like to thank Steve Bisciotti for the opportunity to be a part of this elite organization and for being the first class leader that he is. I would also like to thank John Harbaugh, who I respect as much as any head coach I have worked alongside.”

Roman joined Harbaugh’s staff ahead of the 2017 season, and was promoted to offensive coordinator in ’19. The team has made the postseason in four of the past five years. Roman won the league’s Assistant Coach of the Year award in ’19. That year, Baltimore went 14-2, while quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the league’s MVP.

“[Greg] is a tremendous football coach, as well as family man and person. Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements,” Harbaugh’s wrote in a statement. “He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg’s great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward.”