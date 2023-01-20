Bills’ Jordan Poyer Gives Blunt Advice for Tom Brady

Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been one of Tom Brady’s biggest supporters in the league regarding the longevity of his career.

However, after the Buccaneers’ 31–14 loss to the Cowboys in the wild card, Poyer thinks maybe it is time for the quarterback to officially retire.

“Tom, you know I love you and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year,” Poyer said on The Jordan Poyer Podcast this week. “You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man.”

The safety emphasized how the Buccaneers’ wild-card loss really solidified his thoughts on Brady’s future, especially when Tampa Bay trailed 27–0 at halftime.

“I didn’t like watching that game,” Poyer said. “It was hard to watch. You’re down 27–0 at halftime. He was defeated, you could see he was defeated. I still think that he obviously knows everything about everything, the insides and outs of football, but it does take 11 to play the game. Go be with the kids, Tom.”

Poyer admitted he’s 0–11 against Brady in his career, so maybe part of his reason for wanting the seven-time Super Bowl champion to retire is to help his team win more games in the future.