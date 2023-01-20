Colts Officially Interview Jeff Saturday for Head Coach

Colts owner Jim Irsay officially announced that this past season’s interim coach Jeff Saturday was interviewed for the full-time position.

It was expected that Saturday would be interviewed for the role after he worked for the team following the firing of Frank Reich. The former Colts player took over the team on Nov. 7.

Saturday started his coaching role strong when the team beat the Raiders 25–20 in his first game as head coach. It went downhill from there, though, as the Colts lost the remaining seven games Saturday coached.

Saturday’s hiring in the first place confused the NFL world since he had no previous professional or college coaching experience. Irsay has remained a supporter in Saturday, though, despite the team’s struggle this past season.

Irsay has kept Colts fans updated with all the candidates the team is interviewing for the coaching position. So far, the Colts have interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Eagles OC Shane Steichen, Lions OC Ben Johnson, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Broncos DC Ejiro Evero.