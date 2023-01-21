Cowboys Will Play Brett Maher vs. 49ers Sunday

Despite missing four straight extra point attempts vs. the Buccaneers on Monday, the Cowboys will be playing kicker Brett Maher vs. the 49ers on Sunday.

It was questionable if Dallas would opt to use Maher in the divisional round after his rough wild-card performance. The Cowboys even signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad on Wednesday, leading fans to think the team would maybe play Vizcaino over Maher.

However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys did not activate Vizcaino off the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup, meaning Maher will still start for the team vs. the 49ers.

In the Cowboys’ 31–14 win over the Buccaneers on Monday, Maher did make one extra point on his final attempt of the night. During the regular season, Maher made 50 of his 53 extra point attempts, meaning he missed more attempts in Monday night’s playoff game than he did in 17 total games this past season.

Additionally, Maher made 29 of his 32 field goal attempts in 17 games this season, with his longest being 60 yards.